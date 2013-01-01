Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan
Pristine glacial preserves, ice dagger, collapsing cavernous mountains of frozen water, and any other words you can conjure to describe the frozen topography/ice caves of Tibet are most welcome. Jackie Chan is Professor Jack, an aging professor that has sought to unravel mysteries for decades. Disha Patani portrays Ashmita, an academic colleague from India whose beauty astounds even the female graduate assistants. Beyond the two stars Patani and Chan, there are a handful of tweeners and villains seeking to thwart Jack’s mission to the arctic to retrieve a treasure of untold pricelessness.
The storyline of Kung Fu Yoga is actually rather generic, tame, and predictable. The romance reminds me of Korean Novellas such as Boys Over Flowers and Heirs. The villains never truly stand a chance of succeeding and denying the world the ancient treasure trove, but that is beyond the point. This movie, Kung Fu Yoga, is really about infatuation, wisdom, and forging one’s destiny. Jackie Chan has lost a great deal of his athletic ability, but his sense of humor and ability to depict a wise older man are as intact and functional as ever. Chan at the helm always leaves a sense of ultimate security no matter how stacked the odds.
Kung Fu Yoga would make for an excellent choice for my fellow Floridians as they ride out Hurricane Irma. A variation of an old expression provides that a little glacial excitement goes a long way during a tempest. That is to say that some excitement aside from watching trees collapse and winds blow at 100MPH will do the mind, body, and soul some good. After all, this is Kung Fu Yoga.