I love peanut butter. Peanut butter, mixed with the proper ingredients in the correct proportion, is creamy, melting-in-the-mouth delicious. It is almost overfilling, satiates the palate’s craving(s), and provides a considerable amount of nutritional value/content. Here is a secret for you movie fans, I eat peanut butter from the jar with a fork. I enjoy noticing what my wife terms “hills and valleys” created by my fork on account of peanut butter jousting. What in the world? Isn’t this a movie review? I love peanut butter. Peanut butter, mixed with the proper ingredients in the correct proportion, is creamy, melting-in-the-mouth delicious. It is almost overfilling, satiates the palate’s craving(s), and provides a considerable amount of nutritional value/content. Here is a secret for you movie fans, I eat peanut butter from the jar with a fork. I enjoy noticing what my wife terms “hills and valleys” created by my fork on account of peanut butter jousting. What in the world? Isn’t this a movie review?

Your eyes have not deceived you folks, this is in fact a movie review…of the first ten minutes of The Nut Job 2. Quite frankly, after the first ten minutes The Nut Job 2 devolves into one of the more prosaic and formulaic children’s movies released in some time. Rather than lambasting the movie for all of its faults, both natural (food pun!) and intended, my concentration will focus on the first moments of peanut-buttery goodness. After all, The Nut Job 2 delivers multiple servings of caloric deliciousness.

Starring Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature has strong overtones and undertones for children, but mostly it is an unnecessarily noisy animated movie that fails to capitalize on the premise of its semi-brilliant predecessor. Let’s dive right in and explore those first ten minutes of utopian peanut butter dreams.

The animals have gotten slothful despite not one of them being an actual sloth (Ice Age must have the franchise on that). The Nut Shop still lives on, but only in the basement…where a limited lifetime supply of nuts are stored…of all varieties…from all around the world (here’s looking at you Brazil nut)…without enough consumers…and ostensibly sans an expiration date. The animals from the park have developed Olympic nut games, eating contests, recipes for peanut butter (probably both crunchy and creamy, and maybe even reduced fat), essentially a hundred-and-one ways to waste their most valuable resource without recourse. Of course, cue the life lesson kids, do not put all of your eggs in one basket, and save for the winter. Frugality makes for a better future than overindulgence, or so we are told. And then, after enjoying the basement full of luxury and sumptuousness and life on easy street, kaboom. This is where the spoilers end.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

is unlikely to capture your hearts or imaginations. However, it will make you really, really, REALLY hungry if you enjoy peanut butter, which in full and fair disclosure I do. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is more of a time filler than a thriller, but that is the risk we take at the Cineplex.