Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals

is a bloody awful movie. I do not mean to bestow the word terrible on it, but the individual performances cast a shadow over what could otherwise be a dark and sinister joyriding, off-roading, back-alley murder movie massacre for the ages. Instead, we are forced to tolerate pompous blowhards such as Michael Sheen (one of the least talented and most self-righteous doofuses of all time), and Amy Adams whose recent lifeless performances are purportedly special displays of graceful acting. I for one find her to be boring and unwatchable, but not every flavor of tea is suitable for even the most discerning palettes. Back to Nocturnal Animals, a movie destined to win a grand total of…zero.zero Oscar Awards.

for all of its acting flaws is in fact exciting and at times pulse-pounding. The kidnapping scenes and the chases in the pitch-darkness make every second seem poised for some seismic outburst or catastrophic outcome. For that, I credit Jake Gyllenhaal, an actor that has himself become transcendent, but he is culpable of starring in movies attempting to win Oscar Awards instead of regular everyday relatable pictures that larger audiences want to watch and enjoy at the theater. Frankly, his choice of brooding characters caught in miserable predicaments does not lend much to his mainstream appeal. Nevertheless, his contributions to Nocturnal Animals cannot be discounted one iota. His poise and ostensible courage under fire during desperate times is what makes this movie thrilling and seem to be on the edge of a knife.

Credit also goes to Michael Shannon, Armie Hammer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Isla Fisher for their significant supporting contributions to this movie.

Frankly, my review of Nocturnal Animals is mercifully short because to do otherwise would not only seem to be mere bloviating, it would hellishly spoil the central plot. I will reveal nothing further but to tell you that this movie has an amazing script, a devilish overtone and two godawfully self-absorbed performances by the supposedly ivory tower elite actors. The moral of the story? Gyllenhaal should choose his roles more carefully, and studios should avoid casting Amy Adams for any role in any movie they want people to watch and care about.